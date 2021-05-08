Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17 Pro vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Oppo Realme C3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17 Pro
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Camon 17 Pro +3%
503 nits
Realme C3
486 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17 Pro +2%
84.4%
Realme C3
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +43%
510
Realme C3
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +30%
1658
Realme C3
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Realme C3
173827
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM HIOS 7.6 realme UI 1.0
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced May 2021 February 2020
Release date June 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 394 USD ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17 Pro is definitely a better buy.

