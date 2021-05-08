Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Oppo Realme C3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|82.7%
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +43%
510
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17 Pro +30%
1658
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
173827
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|HIOS 7.6
|realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 394 USD
|~ 112 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1