Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.