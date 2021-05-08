Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.