Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (494 against 438 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17P
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Camon 17P
438 nits
P30 Lite +13%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17P +1%
85.2%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17P and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17P +18%
369
P30 Lite
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17P +5%
1330
P30 Lite
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Camon 17P
n/a
P30 Lite
139194
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17P
n/a
P30 Lite
139676
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM HIOS 7.6 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17P
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17P
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17P
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 17P
n/a
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2019
Release date May 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17P is definitely a better buy.

