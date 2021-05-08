Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17P vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17P vs Huawei P40 Lite

Текно Камон 17p
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Tecno Camon 17P
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (513 against 438 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 576 and 369 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17P
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Camon 17P
438 nits
P40 Lite +17%
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17P +2%
85.2%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17P and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17P
369
P40 Lite +56%
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17P
1330
P40 Lite +37%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Camon 17P
n/a
P40 Lite
233664
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17P
n/a
P40 Lite
328781
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM HIOS 7.6 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17P
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17P
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17P
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 February 2020
Release date May 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 17P.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Tecno Camon 17P
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Tecno Camon 17P
3. Oppo Realme 7i and Tecno Camon 17P
4. Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Tecno Camon 17P
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei P40 Lite
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P40 Lite
8. Huawei P30 and Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish