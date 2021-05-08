Tecno Camon 17P vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Tecno Camon 17P Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 212K) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (500 against 436 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.5% Max. Brightness Camon 17P 436 nits Hot 11S +15% 500 nits

Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Camon 17P +2% 85.2% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 17P and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 17P 366 Hot 11S +1% 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 17P +1% 1355 Hot 11S 1345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 17P +19% 253530 Hot 11S 212698 CPU 67765 67907 GPU 57116 39212 Memory 46886 39778 UX 82689 67386 Total score 253530 212698 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 17P 719 Hot 11S n/a PCMark 3.0 score 8221 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 17P.