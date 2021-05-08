Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17P vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17P vs Samsung Galaxy A12

Текно Камон 17p
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
Tecno Camon 17P
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 166 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (471 against 438 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17P
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 337 Hz
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 864:1
Max. Brightness
Camon 17P
438 nits
Galaxy A12 +8%
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17P +4%
85.2%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17P and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17P +122%
369
Galaxy A12
166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17P +31%
1330
Galaxy A12
1015
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A12
92091
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (122nd and 150th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 3:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A12
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 November 2020
Release date May 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17P is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 17P vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 17P vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Tecno Camon 17P vs Infinix Note 10
4. Tecno Camon 17P vs Infinix Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A51
6. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A11
9. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy M11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish