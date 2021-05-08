Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17P vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 33% higher pixel density (395 vs 296 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 74 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17P
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.2%
PWM - 349 Hz
Response time - 32.6 ms
Contrast - 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Camon 17P
438 nits
Galaxy A20e +6%
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17P +5%
85.2%
Galaxy A20e
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17P and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17P +58%
369
Galaxy A20e
233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17P +57%
1330
Galaxy A20e
846
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A20e
113871
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 April 2019
Release date May 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 17P is definitely a better buy.

