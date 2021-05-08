Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17P vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17P vs Samsung Galaxy A30

Текно Камон 17p
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Tecno Camon 17P
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (547 against 438 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 50 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17P
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Camon 17P
438 nits
Galaxy A30 +25%
547 nits

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17P
85.2%
Galaxy A30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17P and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A30
107739
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A30
124855
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 February 2019
Release date May 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17P. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 17P vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 17P vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Tecno Camon 17P vs Infinix Note 10
4. Tecno Camon 17P vs Infinix Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A20
8. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A40
9. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish