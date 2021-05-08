Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.