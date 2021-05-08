Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 17P vs Galaxy A52 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 17P vs Samsung Galaxy A52

Текно Камон 17p
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52
Tecno Camon 17P
Samsung Galaxy A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (779 against 438 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 17P
vs
Galaxy A52

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 183 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Camon 17P
438 nits
Galaxy A52 +78%
779 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 17P
85.2%
Galaxy A52
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 17P and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 17P
369
Galaxy A52 +40%
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 17P
1330
Galaxy A52 +18%
1568
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A52
286054
AnTuTu 9 Rating (122nd and 101st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 7.6 One UI 3.1
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A52
36:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 17P
n/a
Galaxy A52
88.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 17P or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 17P or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Tecno Camon 17P or Infinix Note 10
4. Tecno Camon 17P or Infinix Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Samsung Galaxy M31s
9. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Samsung Galaxy A72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish