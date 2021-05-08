Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 17P (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.