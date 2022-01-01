Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18 Premier vs Hot 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 191K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 384 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (501 against 424 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18 Premier
vs
Hot 11

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.6%
Max. Brightness
Camon 18 Premier
424 nits
Hot 11 +18%
501 nits

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18 Premier +4%
87.2%
Hot 11
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18 Premier and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18 Premier +35%
519
Hot 11
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 Premier +35%
1759
Hot 11
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18 Premier +76%
338308
Hot 11
191871
CPU 90133 69030
GPU 77217 40927
Memory 77407 37017
UX 92729 43026
Total score 338308 191871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1105 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9196 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4750 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:05 hr 4:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 13:25 hr -
Gaming 04:29 hr -
Standby 126 hr -
General battery life
Camon 18 Premier
30:58 hr
Hot 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4208 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2021 September 2021
Release date October 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18 Premier is definitely a better buy.

