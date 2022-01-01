Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18 Premier vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18 Premier vs Infinix Zero 5G

Tecno Camon 18 Premier
Infinix Zero 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (140 vs 112 hours)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 334K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (496 against 419 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 703 and 509 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18 Premier
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 393 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Camon 18 Premier
419 nits
Zero 5G +18%
496 nits

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18 Premier
87.2%
Zero 5G +1%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18 Premier and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18 Premier
509
Zero 5G +38%
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 Premier
1748
Zero 5G +24%
2165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18 Premier
334498
Zero 5G +37%
456728
CPU 90133 129016
GPU 77217 118046
Memory 77407 97376
UX 92729 113528
Total score 334498 456728
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1105 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9196 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4750 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 18 Premier
12:38 hr
Zero 5G +49%
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 18 Premier
16:46 hr
Zero 5G +16%
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 18 Premier +9%
37:14 hr
Zero 5G
34:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
