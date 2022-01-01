Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.