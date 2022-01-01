Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18 Premier vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18 Premier vs Oppo Realme 8

Текно Камон 18 Premier
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Tecno Camon 18 Premier
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (606 against 418 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 23.6 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18 Premier
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Camon 18 Premier
418 nits
Realme 8 +45%
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18 Premier +5%
87.2%
Realme 8
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18 Premier and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 Premier +11%
1757
Realme 8
1589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18 Premier
335074
Realme 8 +8%
360537
CPU 90133 94959
GPU 77217 103001
Memory 77407 65151
UX 92729 98277
Total score 335074 360537
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 18 Premier
1105
Realme 8 +34%
1479
Stability 99% 90%
Graphics test 6 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 1105 1479
PCMark 3.0 score 9196 9947
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4750 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 13:25 hr -
Gaming 04:29 hr -
Standby 126 hr -
General battery life
Camon 18 Premier
30:58 hr
Realme 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 March 2021
Release date October 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18 Premier. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 18 Premier or Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Tecno Camon 18 Premier or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Tecno Camon 18 Premier or Samsung Galaxy A32
4. Tecno Camon 18 Premier or Tecno Phantom X
5. Tecno Camon 18 Premier or Infinix Note 11 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
7. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Redmi 10
8. Oppo Realme 8 or Oppo Realme 8 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
10. Oppo Realme 8 or Oppo Realme 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish