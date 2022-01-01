Tecno Camon 18 Premier vs Oppo Realme 8
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (606 against 418 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Weighs 23.6 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|90.7%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200.6 gramm (7.08 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18 Premier +3%
511
496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 Premier +11%
1757
1589
|CPU
|90133
|94959
|GPU
|77217
|103001
|Memory
|77407
|65151
|UX
|92729
|98277
|Total score
|335074
|360537
|Stability
|99%
|90%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|1105
|1479
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9196
|9947
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|HIOS 8.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4750 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|08:40 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:25 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:29 hr
|-
|Standby
|126 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18 Premier. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1