Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18 Premier vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18 Premier vs Oppo Realme 8i

Текно Камон 18 Premier
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Tecno Camon 18 Premier
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 291K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (36:01 vs 30:58 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (539 against 418 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18 Premier
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Camon 18 Premier
418 nits
Realme 8i +29%
539 nits

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18 Premier +3%
87.2%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18 Premier and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 Premier
1757
Realme 8i +7%
1874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18 Premier +15%
335074
Realme 8i
291909
CPU 90133 95254
GPU 77217 55107
Memory 77407 61908
UX 92729 80504
Total score 335074 291909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 18 Premier +2%
1105
Realme 8i
1085
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1105 1085
PCMark 3.0 score 9196 8479
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4750 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 13:02 hr
Watching video 13:25 hr 10:59 hr
Gaming 04:29 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 126 hr 142 hr
General battery life
Camon 18 Premier
30:58 hr
Realme 8i +16%
36:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 September 2021
Release date October 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18 Premier. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro vs Camon 18 Premier
2. Galaxy A72 vs Camon 18 Premier
3. Camon 17 Pro vs Camon 18 Premier
4. Zero X Pro vs Camon 18 Premier
5. Camon 18P vs Camon 18 Premier
6. Redmi Note 11 vs Realme 8i
7. Redmi 10 vs Realme 8i
8. Realme 8 vs Realme 8i
9. Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Realme 8i
10. Realme C25s vs Realme 8i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish