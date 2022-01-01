Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18 Premier vs Reno 6 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18 Premier vs Oppo Reno 6

Текно Камон 18 Premier
VS
Оппо Рено 6
Tecno Camon 18 Premier
Oppo Reno 6

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 4750 vs 4310 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (745 against 418 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Weighs 27.6 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 511 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18 Premier
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Camon 18 Premier
418 nits
Reno 6 +78%
745 nits

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200.6 gramm (7.08 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18 Premier +3%
87.2%
Reno 6
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18 Premier and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18 Premier
511
Reno 6 +11%
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 Premier +2%
1757
Reno 6
1716
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18 Premier
335074
Reno 6 +2%
342335
CPU 90133 107789
GPU 77217 87323
Memory 77407 59470
UX 92729 88008
Total score 335074 342335
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 18 Premier +5%
1105
Reno 6
1049
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1105 1049
PCMark 3.0 score 9196 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4750 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 13:25 hr -
Gaming 04:29 hr -
Standby 126 hr -
General battery life
Camon 18 Premier
30:58 hr
Reno 6
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 July 2021
Release date October 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18 Premier. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro and Camon 18 Premier
2. Galaxy A72 and Camon 18 Premier
3. Camon 17 Pro and Camon 18 Premier
4. Zero X Pro and Camon 18 Premier
5. Camon 18P and Camon 18 Premier
6. Honor 50 and Reno 6
7. Xiaomi 11T and Reno 6
8. Realme 9 Pro Plus and Reno 6
9. V23 5G and Reno 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish