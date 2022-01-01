Tecno Camon 18 Premier vs Samsung Galaxy A72
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Premier
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 96% higher maximum brightness (822 against 419 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200.6 gramm (7.08 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
512
Galaxy A72 +5%
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 Premier +9%
1749
1610
|CPU
|90133
|107008
|GPU
|77217
|83851
|Memory
|77407
|57148
|UX
|92729
|92022
|Total score
|336635
|337069
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1039
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8951
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|HIOS 8.0
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|25.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4750 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Galaxy A72 +22%
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 18 Premier +1%
16:46 hr
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
37:14 hr
Galaxy A72 +8%
40:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", OmniVision OV12D2Q (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A72. It has a better software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.
