Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Tecno Camon 18 Premier (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.