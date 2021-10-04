Tecno Camon 18 vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Tecno Camon 18 Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 1-year newer

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 251K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

Stereo speakers

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (638 against 548 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Camon 18 548 nits iPhone 12 +16% 638 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 84.8% iPhone 12 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2000 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz - Memory RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card - No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 371 iPhone 12 +333% 1608 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 1349 iPhone 12 +199% 4038 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 251757 iPhone 12 +156% 644336 CPU 68485 164857 GPU 57284 272200 Memory 47185 116378 UX 81282 91335 Total score 251757 644336 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 7523 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 45 FPS Graphics score - 7523 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM HIOS 8.0 - OS size - 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 12:48 hr Watching videos (Player) Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 13:04 hr Talk (3G) Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 19:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 18 n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2020 Release date November 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.