Tecno Camon 18 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Текно Камон 18
Эпл Айфон 13 Про
Tecno Camon 18
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18
  • Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 254K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 547 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Camon 18
547 nits
iPhone 13 Pro +93%
1054 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18
84.8%
iPhone 13 Pro +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card - No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18
372
iPhone 13 Pro +358%
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18
1346
iPhone 13 Pro +248%
4679
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18
254112
iPhone 13 Pro +211%
791552
CPU 68485 216602
GPU 57284 336667
Memory 47185 112950
UX 81282 131916
Total score 254112 791552
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9606
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM HIOS 8.0 -
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 18
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
16:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 18
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
18:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 18
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
17:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2021
Release date November 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
