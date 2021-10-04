Tecno Camon 18 vs Apple iPhone X VS Tecno Camon 18 Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh

Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz

Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 251K)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (676 against 548 nits)

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Camon 18 548 nits iPhone X +23% 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 +2% 84.8% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 1833 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card - No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 371 iPhone X +152% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 1349 iPhone X +76% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 251757 iPhone X +42% 357154 CPU 68485 101650 GPU 57284 127329 Memory 47185 55078 UX 81282 75192 Total score 251757 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 3561 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 21 FPS Graphics score - 3561 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM HIOS 8.0 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 12:07 hr Talk (3G) Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 19:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 18 n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2017 Release date November 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.