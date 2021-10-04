Tecno Camon 18 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Tecno Camon 18 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (553 against 503 nits) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 16 grams less

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Camon 18 +10% 553 nits Note 11 503 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 84.8% Note 11 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 +1% 377 Note 11 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 +7% 1354 Note 11 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 +1% 255112 Note 11 253624 CPU 68485 67946 GPU 57284 57095 Memory 47185 47036 UX 81282 81522 Total score 255112 253624 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced October 2021 November 2021 Release date November 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18.