Tecno Camon 18 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Tecno Camon 18 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (547 against 467 nits) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (350K versus 251K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 371 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.5% Max. Brightness Camon 18 +17% 547 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 84.8% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 371 Note 11 Pro +39% 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 1348 Note 11 Pro +33% 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 251875 Note 11 Pro +39% 350272 CPU 68485 - GPU 57284 - Memory 47185 - UX 81282 - Total score 251875 350272

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced October 2021 October 2021 Release date November 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 11 Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and sound.