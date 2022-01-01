Tecno Camon 18 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Tecno Camon 18 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (547 against 477 nits) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Camon 18 +15% 547 nits Realme 9i 477 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 +1% 84.8% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 +1% 372 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 1346 Realme 9i +11% 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 +1% 254112 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 68485 81097 GPU 57284 38425 Memory 47185 68438 UX 81282 63600 Total score 254112 250690

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced October 2021 January 2022 Release date November 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9i. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.