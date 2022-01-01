Tecno Camon 18 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A VS Tecno Camon 18 Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 214K)

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (547 against 466 nits) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.7% Max. Brightness Camon 18 +17% 547 nits Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 +4% 84.8% Realme Narzo 50A 81.7%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 372 Realme Narzo 50A +4% 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 +2% 1346 Realme Narzo 50A 1319 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 +18% 254112 Realme Narzo 50A 214612 CPU 68485 71602 GPU 57284 38759 Memory 47185 49369 UX 81282 56937 Total score 254112 214612 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18 n/a Realme Narzo 50A 712 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 712 PCMark 3.0 score - 8772 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (75% in 150 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 3:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date November 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A.