Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.