Tecno Camon 18 vs Samsung Galaxy A12 VS Tecno Camon 18 Samsung Galaxy A12 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 123K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (547 against 470 nits)

The phone is 10-months newer

2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 168 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.1% Display tests RGB color space - 96.3% PWM - 337 Hz Response time - 52 ms Contrast - 864:1 Max. Brightness Camon 18 +16% 547 nits Galaxy A12 470 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 +3% 84.8% Galaxy A12 82.1%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 +121% 371 Galaxy A12 168 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 +30% 1348 Galaxy A12 1033 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 +105% 251875 Galaxy A12 123006 CPU 68485 39139 GPU 57284 17033 Memory 47185 30187 UX 81282 37865 Total score 251875 123006

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM HIOS 8.0 One UI 3.1 Core OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 18 n/a Galaxy A12 96 Video quality Camon 18 n/a Galaxy A12 80 Generic camera score Camon 18 n/a Galaxy A12 90

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 18 n/a Galaxy A12 80.9 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced October 2021 November 2020 Release date November 2021 December 2020 SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18 is definitely a better buy.