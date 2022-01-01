Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18 vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 222K)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (814 against 550 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Camon 18
550 nits
Galaxy A32 +48%
814 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18
84.8%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18 +7%
377
Galaxy A32
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18 +5%
1353
Galaxy A32
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18 +15%
255426
Galaxy A32
222952
CPU 68485 65278
GPU 57284 56558
Memory 47185 36467
UX 81282 62688
Total score 255426 222952
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 8185 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HIOS 8.0 One UI 4.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:46 hr
Watching video - 14:17 hr
Gaming - 06:20 hr
Standby - 115 hr
General battery life
Camon 18
n/a
Galaxy A32
35:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2021 February 2021
Release date November 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A32. It has a better display, software, and sound.

