Tecno Camon 18 vs Camon 17P VS Tecno Camon 18 Tecno Camon 17P Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 17P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (547 against 436 nits)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.2% Max. Brightness Camon 18 +25% 547 nits Camon 17P 436 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18 84.8% Camon 17P 85.2%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 17P in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18 +1% 371 Camon 17P 366 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18 1348 Camon 17P +1% 1355 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18 251875 Camon 17P +1% 253530 CPU 68485 67765 GPU 57284 57116 Memory 47185 46886 UX 81282 82689 Total score 251875 253530 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18 n/a Camon 17P 719 PCMark 3.0 score - 8221

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 HIOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 2:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced October 2021 May 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Tecno Camon 18. It has a better display and performance.