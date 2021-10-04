Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18P vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (676 against 548 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18P
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Camon 18P
548 nits
iPhone X +23%
676 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18P +2%
84.8%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card - No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18P
538
iPhone X +74%
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18P
1882
iPhone X +26%
2375
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18P
347786
iPhone X +3%
357154
CPU - 101650
GPU - 127329
Memory - 55078
UX - 75192
Total score 347786 357154
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 18P
n/a
iPhone X
3561
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3561
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM HIOS 8.0 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 18P
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 18P
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 18P
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.7x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 18P
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2017
Release date December 2021 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

