Tecno Camon 18P vs Apple iPhone X VS Tecno Camon 18P Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh

Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

Stereo speakers

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (676 against 548 nits)

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Camon 18P 548 nits iPhone X +23% 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P +2% 84.8% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Apple GPU GPU clock 850 MHz - FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 1833 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card - No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P 538 iPhone X +74% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P 1882 iPhone X +26% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P 347786 iPhone X +3% 357154 CPU - 101650 GPU - 127329 Memory - 55078 UX - 75192 Total score 347786 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 3561 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 21 FPS Graphics score - 3561 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM HIOS 8.0 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 12:07 hr Talk (3G) Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 19:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 18P n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2017 Release date December 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.