Tecno Camon 18P vs Infinix Note 11 VS Tecno Camon 18P Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 251K)

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (547 against 497 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 368 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Camon 18P +10% 547 nits Note 11 497 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P 84.8% Note 11 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +47% 541 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +49% 1874 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P +38% 347974 Note 11 251305 CPU - 67946 GPU - 57095 Memory - 47036 UX - 81522 Total score 347974 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18P n/a Note 11 721 PCMark 3.0 score - 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 November 2021 Release date December 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18P is definitely a better buy.