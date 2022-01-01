Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18P vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18P vs Infinix Note 11

Текно Камон 18p
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11
Tecno Camon 18P
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 251K)
  • The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (547 against 497 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 368 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18P
vs
Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Camon 18P +10%
547 nits
Note 11
497 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18P
84.8%
Note 11 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18P +47%
541
Note 11
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18P +49%
1874
Note 11
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18P +38%
347974
Note 11
251305
CPU - 67946
GPU - 57095
Memory - 47036
UX - 81522
Total score 347974 251305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 18P
n/a
Note 11
721
PCMark 3.0 score - 8218
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 November 2021
Release date December 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18P is definitely a better buy.

