Tecno Camon 18P vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Tecno Camon 18P Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (547 against 467 nits) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.5% Max. Brightness Camon 18P +17% 547 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P 84.8% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +5% 541 Note 11 Pro 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +5% 1879 Note 11 Pro 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P 349197 Note 11 Pro 350272

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.