Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 336K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Infinix Note 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

CPU 84802 101532
GPU 76756 85043
Memory 70669 84788
UX 100955 101489
Total score 336447 373074
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1099 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9208 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:28 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 July 2022
Release date December 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 Pro. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.

