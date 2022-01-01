Tecno Camon 18P vs Infinix Note 8 VS Tecno Camon 18P Infinix Note 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 220K)

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (547 against 477 nits)

The phone is 11-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 370 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8 Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83% Max. Brightness Camon 18P +15% 547 nits Note 8 477 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P +2% 84.8% Note 8 83%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +46% 541 Note 8 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +45% 1874 Note 8 1294 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P +58% 347974 Note 8 220752 CPU - 62291 GPU - 51346 Memory - 40357 UX - 67211 Total score 347974 220752 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18P n/a Note 8 667 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 667 PCMark 3.0 score - 8508 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5200 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 85 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 October 2020 Release date December 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18P is definitely a better buy.