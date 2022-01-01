Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18P vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18P vs Infinix Note 8

Текно Камон 18p
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 8
Tecno Camon 18P
Infinix Note 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 220K)
  • The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (547 against 477 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18P
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83%
Max. Brightness
Camon 18P +15%
547 nits
Note 8
477 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18P +2%
84.8%
Note 8
83%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18P +46%
541
Note 8
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18P +45%
1874
Note 8
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18P +58%
347974
Note 8
220752
CPU - 62291
GPU - 51346
Memory - 40357
UX - 67211
Total score 347974 220752
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 18P
n/a
Note 8
667
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 667
PCMark 3.0 score - 8508
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 October 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18P is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 18P or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 18P or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
3. Tecno Camon 18P or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
4. Tecno Camon 18P or Camon 17 Pro
5. Tecno Camon 18P or Infinix Note 11 Pro
6. Infinix Note 8 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Infinix Note 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Infinix Note 8 or Xiaomi Poco M3
9. Infinix Note 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
10. Infinix Note 8 or Xiaomi Redmi 9T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish