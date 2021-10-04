Tecno Camon 18P vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Tecno Camon 18P Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.5% Max. Brightness Camon 18P +7% 548 nits Zero X Pro 512 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P 84.8% Zero X Pro +2% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +7% 538 Zero X Pro 501 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +12% 1882 Zero X Pro 1673 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P 347786 Zero X Pro +3% 357118

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Optical, 5x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Zero X Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, design, and sound.