Tecno Camon 18P vs Oppo Realme 8 VS Tecno Camon 18P Oppo Realme 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

The phone is 6-months newer

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 499 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (603 against 547 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 23 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Camon 18P Price Oppo Realme 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.3% Display features - - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 90.7% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Camon 18P 547 nits Realme 8 +10% 603 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P +2% 84.8% Realme 8 83.3%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +8% 541 Realme 8 499 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +17% 1874 Realme 8 1601 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P 347974 Realme 8 349622 CPU - 93381 GPU - 99633 Memory - 60590 UX - 97289 Total score 347974 349622 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18P n/a Realme 8 1477 Stability - 91% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1477 PCMark 3.0 score - 9888 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 18P n/a Realme 8 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8.