Tecno Camon 18P vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Tecno Camon 18P Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Camon 18P +1% 547 nits Realme 8i 539 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P 84.8% Realme 8i 84.6%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P 541 Realme 8i 539 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +1% 1879 Realme 8i 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P +3% 349197 Realme 8i 338161 CPU - 98570 GPU - 76840 Memory - 70017 UX - 94023 Total score 349197 338161 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18P n/a Realme 8i 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1086 PCMark 3.0 score - 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.