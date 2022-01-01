Tecno Camon 18P vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
- The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 332K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 541 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.6%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1230:1
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
Realme 9 Pro +27%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1878
Realme 9 Pro +7%
2004
|CPU
|84802
|-
|GPU
|76756
|-
|Memory
|70669
|-
|UX
|100955
|-
|Total score
|332296
|397481
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1100
|1211
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9696
|9593
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 8.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
36:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.7x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.
