Camon 18P vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18P vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Текно Камон 18p
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про
Tecno Camon 18P
Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 332K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 541 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18P
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
Response time - 30 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Camon 18P
547 nits
Realme 9 Pro +3%
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18P
84.8%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 18P
541
Realme 9 Pro +27%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18P
1878
Realme 9 Pro +7%
2004
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18P
332296
Realme 9 Pro +20%
397481
CPU 84802 -
GPU 76756 -
Memory 70669 -
UX 100955 -
Total score 332296 397481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 18P
1100
Realme 9 Pro +10%
1211
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1100 1211
PCMark 3.0 score 9696 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 18P
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 18P
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 18P
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.

