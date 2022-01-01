Tecno Camon 18P vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Tecno Camon 18P Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 250K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (547 against 477 nits)

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 368 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Camon 18P +15% 547 nits Realme 9i 477 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P +1% 84.8% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +47% 541 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +25% 1874 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P +39% 347974 Realme 9i 250690 CPU - 81097 GPU - 38425 Memory - 68438 UX - 63600 Total score 347974 250690

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 January 2022 Release date December 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.