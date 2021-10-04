Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 18P vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 18P vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (822 against 548 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 18P
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Camon 18P
548 nits
Galaxy A72 +50%
822 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 18P
84.8%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 18P +17%
1882
Galaxy A72
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 18P +3%
347786
Galaxy A72
337733
CPU - 107008
GPU - 83851
Memory - 57148
UX - 92022
Total score 347786 337733
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1039
PCMark 3.0 score - 8857
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HIOS 8.0 One UI 4.0
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Camon 18P
n/a
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Camon 18P
n/a
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Camon 18P
n/a
Galaxy A72
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 1.7x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 18P
n/a
Galaxy A72
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 March 2021
Release date December 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.

