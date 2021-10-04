Tecno Camon 18P vs Samsung Galaxy A72 VS Tecno Camon 18P Samsung Galaxy A72 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (822 against 548 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Stereo speakers

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.7% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Camon 18P 548 nits Galaxy A72 +50% 822 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P 84.8% Galaxy A72 84.9%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P 538 Galaxy A72 536 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +17% 1882 Galaxy A72 1615 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P +3% 347786 Galaxy A72 337733 CPU - 107008 GPU - 83851 Memory - 57148 UX - 92022 Total score 347786 337733 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18P n/a Galaxy A72 1039 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1039 PCMark 3.0 score - 8857 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM HIOS 8.0 One UI 4.0 OS size - 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Optical, 3x Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Camon 18P n/a Galaxy A72 112 Video quality Camon 18P n/a Galaxy A72 92 Generic camera score Camon 18P n/a Galaxy A72 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Camon 18P n/a Galaxy A72 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.