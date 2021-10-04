Tecno Camon 18P vs Camon 17 Pro VS Tecno Camon 18P Tecno Camon 17 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (547 against 500 nits)

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 500 points Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Tecno Camon 18P Price Tecno Camon 17 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.4% Max. Brightness Camon 18P +9% 547 nits Camon 17 Pro 500 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P 84.8% Camon 17 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Tecno Camon 17 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +8% 541 Camon 17 Pro 500 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +15% 1879 Camon 17 Pro 1636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P 349197 Camon 17 Pro +2% 357540 CPU - 93879 GPU - 101333 Memory - 68031 UX - 97518 Total score 349197 357540 3DMark Wild Life Performance Camon 18P n/a Camon 17 Pro 1500 PCMark 3.0 score - 10452 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 HIOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 May 2021 Release date December 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 17 Pro.