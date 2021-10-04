Tecno Camon 18P vs Camon 18 VS Tecno Camon 18P Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 18P (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 4, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 251K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 371 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8% Max. Brightness Camon 18P 547 nits Camon 18 547 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Purple White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 18P 84.8% Camon 18 84.8%

Performance Tests of Tecno Camon 18P and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Camon 18P +46% 541 Camon 18 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Camon 18P +39% 1879 Camon 18 1348 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Camon 18P +39% 349197 Camon 18 251875 CPU - 68485 GPU - 57284 Memory - 47185 UX - 81282 Total score 349197 251875

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM HIOS 8.0 HIOS 8.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 1.7x Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Tecno Camon 18P. It has a better display, performance, and camera.