Tecno Camon 19 Neo vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Neo (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 58 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Neo
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.84 mm (6.65 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|76.94 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|-
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|-
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
351
iPhone X +168%
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
iPhone X +89%
2396
|CPU
|-
|124881
|GPU
|-
|115568
|Memory
|-
|60636
|UX
|-
|79405
|Total score
|-
|383858
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3553
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|-
|OS size
|-
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:32 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|-
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|-
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|July 2022
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 19 Neo.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1