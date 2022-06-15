Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 58 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Shows 52% longer battery life (34:12 vs 22:33 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (607 against 483 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (383K versus 347K)
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
513
iPhone X +83%
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1737
iPhone X +38%
2396
|CPU
|90492
|124881
|GPU
|83318
|115568
|Memory
|68307
|60636
|UX
|102996
|79405
|Total score
|347346
|383858
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|1184
|3553
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9250
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|-
|OS size
|-
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:21 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|13:31 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|05:51 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|July 2022
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.
