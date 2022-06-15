Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 58 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (34:12 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (607 against 483 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (383K versus 347K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
483 nits
iPhone X +26%
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +6%
88.2%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro
513
iPhone X +83%
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro
1737
iPhone X +38%
2396
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro
347346
iPhone X +11%
383858
CPU 90492 124881
GPU 83318 115568
Memory 68307 60636
UX 102996 79405
Total score 347346 383858
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro
1184
iPhone X +200%
3553
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 7 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 1184 3553
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM HIOS 8.6 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 13:31 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 127 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro +52%
34:12 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Camon 19 Pro
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 September 2017
Release date July 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

