Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Hot 12

Текно Камон 19 Про
VS
Инфиникс Хот 12
Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Infinix Hot 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • 53% higher pixel density (395 vs 259 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 246K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 357 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 84.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
478 nits
Hot 12
n/a

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +4%
88.2%
Hot 12
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +42%
508
Hot 12
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +37%
1731
Hot 12
1265
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro +36%
336462
Hot 12
246844
CPU - 67349
GPU - 61522
Memory - 44361
UX - 75843
Total score 336462 246844
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 19 Pro
1184
Hot 12
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1184 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr -
Watching video 13:31 hr -
Gaming 06:06 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:47 hr
Hot 12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Camon 19 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Camon 19 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Camon 19 Pro and Camon 18 Premier
4. Camon 19 Pro and Note 12 Pro
5. Camon 19 Pro and Camon 19 Neo
6. Hot 12 and Galaxy A12 Nacho
7. Hot 12 and Hot 11S
8. Hot 12 and Note 11
9. Hot 12 and Realme C35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish