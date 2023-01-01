Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Tecno Camon 19 Pro Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 242K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 358 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20

Stereo speakers
Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 480 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 83.6% Peak brightness test (auto) Camon 19 Pro 477 nits Hot 20 n/a

Design and build Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Camon 19 Pro +6% 88.2% Hot 20 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM HIOS 8.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:21 hr - Watching video 13:31 hr - Gaming 05:51 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life Camon 19 Pro 34:12 hr Hot 20 n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 4208 x 3120 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced June 2022 October 2022 Release date July 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.