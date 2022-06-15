Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.