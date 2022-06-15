Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (483 against 423 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 443 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro +14%
483 nits
Note 10 Pro
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro +4%
88.2%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +16%
513
Note 10 Pro
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +53%
1737
Note 10 Pro
1133
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro
347346
Note 10 Pro +4%
360394
CPU 90492 92238
GPU 83318 100504
Memory 68307 65681
UX 102996 100997
Total score 347346 360394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1184 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM HIOS 8.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:21 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 13:31 hr 13:17 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 06:06 hr
Standby 127 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr
Note 10 Pro +6%
36:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 May 2021
Release date July 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

