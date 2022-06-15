Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 347K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 513 points
- Weighs 16 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|85.6%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
513
Note 12 Pro 5G +16%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1737
Note 12 Pro 5G +5%
1819
|CPU
|90492
|106076
|GPU
|83318
|93218
|Memory
|68307
|81637
|UX
|102996
|106321
|Total score
|347346
|387706
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1184
|1333
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9250
|10311
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:21 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:31 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:51 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4672 x 3504
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3