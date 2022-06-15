Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Zero Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (494K versus 348K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 811 and 514 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|90.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|-
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
514
Zero Ultra +58%
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1739
Zero Ultra +31%
2280
|CPU
|90492
|-
|GPU
|83318
|-
|Memory
|68307
|-
|UX
|102996
|-
|Total score
|348212
|494236
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1184
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9250
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
|XOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|180 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|0:12 hr
|Web browsing
|11:51 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:31 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:06 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.
