Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.