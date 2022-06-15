Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Zero Ultra – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Zero Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (494K versus 348K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 811 and 514 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Zero Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 90.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Camon 19 Pro
483 nits
Zero Ultra
n/a

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro
88.2%
Zero Ultra +3%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Infinix Zero Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro
514
Zero Ultra +58%
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro
1739
Zero Ultra +31%
2280
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro
348212
Zero Ultra +42%
494236
CPU 90492 -
GPU 83318 -
Memory 68307 -
UX 102996 -
Total score 348212 494236
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1184 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9250 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 180 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr -
Watching video 13:31 hr -
Gaming 06:06 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Camon 19 Pro
34:47 hr
Zero Ultra
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.

