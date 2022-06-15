Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.